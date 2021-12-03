Mark Joseph Halliday 69, longtime resident of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2021 from long term effects of diabetes. Mark was born in Brooklyn, New York on the April 7, 1952 to the late Herbert and Helen Halliday. He graduate from Brooklyn Prep, a Jesuit High school in Brooklyn, he received his B.A. from York College CUNY, he went on to pursue his studies and graduated summa cum laude with an M.S. from Montclair University in 2007. Mark’s last place of employment was as a youth employment specialist at The Loft at CHS. He was the much loved husband of Beth Halliday ( nee Magilligan) for 44 years and is survived by his three beloved daughters Amy Haff, Courtney Halliday and Annie Halliday and two grandchildren, Teddy and Evelyn Haff. He is also survived by his brothers, Bert Halliday and Christopher Halliday. A man of many talents and skills, his family and friends dubbed him the guy with “hands of gold.” He will be missed by all