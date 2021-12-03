Barbara Janine Buchanan

Barbara Janine (Pepe) Buchanan 52,. passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. at home in East Orange, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of her life at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield NJ. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. Please express condolences at

Barbara was born in Newark NJ and lived in East Orange most of her life. Barbara loved music, she loved to sing and laugh and have fun! She put a smile on all faces !

Barbara was the partner of Thomas Shaw; mother of Mark-Anthony Pepe, Christopher Buchanan, Jerold Buchanan and Selena Buchanan. She was the daughter of Angela Martinez Pepe and the late John Pepe; sister of Laura Pepe and Carmine Pepe; aunt of Jessica Salazar, Giovanna Mangrella, and Angelina Pepe. Barbara is greatly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed ! May God bless her soul and may he bring her safely home !

