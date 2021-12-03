Nicholas Rusignuolo, 81 of Clifton, entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2021 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born in Newark to the late Charles & Josephine (nee: Capasso), he was raised there and in Bloomfield, before moving to Clifton. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1958 and later attained his MBA from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He was proud US Marine Veteran, having served from 1959 – 1961. He was employed for many years at Hexacon Electric as Vice President and later started his own consulting company S&R Associates ultimately retiring from that position.

After retirement he enjoyed back and forth between Florida & New Jersey and enjoyed golfing in the Florida sun.

He is survived by his beloved wife Marie (nee: Locuoco), his adored son, Michael and dear in laws Jean Rusignuolo & Ted Kamprath.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Rosalie Kamprath & Deacon Lou Rusignuolo

He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation was held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral mass on Friday at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 400 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clifton, NJ.

Mausoleum entombment followed at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ

Kindly consider a donation to the Special Olympics of New Jersey or Toys for Tots.