Sue Bogart (87) of Palm Harbor, FL, died Sunday, November 28, at her residence.

A teacher for 33 years, Ms. Bogart inspired students in Illinois, the state of her birth, New York, and, for the last 23 years of her career, East Orange, NJ, an experience she regarded as the most enriching of her professional life.

For more than 50 years, she spent summers in East Hampton, NY, the last several as a year-round resident following retirement. Thereafter, she divided her time between Long Island and Dunedin, FL, eventually making Florida her permanent home. Among her favorite activities were swimming, bicycling, gardening, and listening to classical music, including regular attendance of Florida Orchestra concerts. She was also an avid reader of wide-ranging interests.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Close, of St. Charles, IL; nieces Jane Edmonds of Batavia, IL, and Beth Kelsey of Carol Stream, IL; and nephews Daniel Novak of Chicago, IL, and Thomas Novak of Boston, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may to be sent to the United Negro College Fund (uncf.org); Bosand Scholarship Fund of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, FL (cookman.edu); or the Florida Orchestra (floridaorchestra.org).