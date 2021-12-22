On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Ralph Neibart, a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, friend, and companion passed away at Winchester Gardens at the age of 98. Ralph was born on March 23, 1923 in Orange, New Jersey to Esther and Isaac Neibart. He graduated from Orange High School in 1930, Oberlin College and Harvard Law School.

As a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, Ralph served on USS Wasatch -which became Admiral Halsey’s communications flagship in the Battle of Layte Gulf, October 23-26, 1944. There he witnessed the very first use of legendary “Divine Wind” Kamikazes (Japanese suicide flying bombs). Ralph worked with Governor Brendon Byrne as a Deputy District Attorney for the State of New Jersey before opening his own law firm. Ralph worked in his office at 80 Main Street and lived in his home on Lewis Drive for 61 years.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn. He will be dearly missed by family left behind, his children Ivan and Janet, grandchildren Amanda and Daniel, and great-grandchildren Frankie and Blair. Services to be determined later due to COVID.

Immediate services held at Oheb Shalom of South Orange on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Orange Orphan Society. Shalom.