Lauren E. Marek (nee Lipoma) 35, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com Born in Belleville, Ms. Marek resided in West Caldwell for the last 10 years.

She was a graduate of Seton Hall, William Paterson, where she attained a master’s degree, as well as Caldwell College and worked as a supervisor for special education within the Bloomfield School System.

She was the beloved wife of John A. Marek; loving mother of Audrey and John; daughter of Vincent and Bernadette Lipoma; sister of Vincent Paul Lipoma; granddaughter of Laura L. Lipoma and the late Vincent Lipoma; daughter in law of John and Martha Marek.