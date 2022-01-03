Thomas Harold Bowden, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021, at his home of 51 years in Glen Ridge, NJ, surrounded by his family.

Tom was born at home in Bloomfield, NJ to the late Harold and Ruth Bowden on May 7, 1941. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1959. During high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served two years in the Naval Reserve. Following graduation, he served two years of active duty on the U.S.S Blandy. Following his service, he was honorably discharged. After returning home he started a career with General Motors in Englewood, NJ, where he worked for 15 years until he was involved in a serious motor vehicle crash that resulted in an early retirement.

For those that knew him, Tom was a kind and loving man with an infectious laugh and a unique sense of humor. He is survived by Shielah, his beloved wife of 58 years, his daughter Kathryn, sons Paul and his wife Leah, James and his wife Bettina, and sisters Celeste and her husband Leonard Molinari, and Judith Beatty. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Matthew, Paul Jr., Robert, Autumn, Sara, Alyson, Madison, Kaylyn, James Jr., and Jacob. He also is survived by two great grandchildren, Thomas and Benjamin. He is predeceased by his son Thomas Harold Bowden Jr., who was a victim of the World Trade Center attack and his sister Sandra Zolkiewicz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday, January 4th from 4 – 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Wednesday, January 5th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetry in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in his memory. Due to covid restrictions, masks will be required at the funeral home and the church service. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com