Patricia Ann Ingianni (nee Petrucelli) 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Care One at Livingston.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in New York City, Mrs. Ingianni lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a retired bank teller from Provident Bank. She was vice president of the September club at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield and member of the Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield.

She was the beloved wife of the late Rudy V. Ingianni; loving mother of Patricia D’Avanzo and her husband Anthony and the late Roseann Orme; mother in law of John Orme; grandmother of Nicholas Orme and the late John Rudy Orme. She is predeceased by 3 sisters and 1 brother; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.