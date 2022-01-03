Thomas Edward Gerling 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Born on August 2, 1974, Tommy grew up and lived in Bloomfield for most of his life before moving to West Orange. He graduated from Bloomfield High School. He worked many years for Verizon and more recently at Metro Optics Lic., both as a Lineman and was a member of IBEW Local Union # 102.

Tommy was predeceased by his mother Patricia Lyons Gerling and is survived by his father Wayne F. Gerling and his wife Karin of Riverdale, Utah; brothers Michael and J.R. Gehringer, both of Seaside Park, N.J., Steven Gehringer and his wife Donna of Barnegat, N.J. and Tommy’s loving girlfriend Amy Hetzel of West Orange, N.J. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Tiffany, Travis Jillian, Brielle, Jaime and Tyler; great nieces and nephews: Shaylee, Nick, Kolton and Ryker, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.

If you knew Tommy, you loved Tommy, He had a zest for life and lived it his way. He was the thread that kept his extended family connected. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice, be made in his name. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com