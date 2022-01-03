John T. Barry, age 73, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2021, at his home in Nutley, NJ surrounded by his family.

“Jack” was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Eugene and Antoinette Barry (nee Virginis). In 1952, his family moved to Glen Ridge, NJ. He graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 1966. After graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and upon completing basic training, he was accepted into and attended Officers Candidate School. Mr. Barry is a proud Vietnam War Veteran having served one tour and earning numerous medals and commendations including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal for Valor, and a second Bronze Star (the first oak leaf cluster) among many others. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in April 1971. Jack then became a Nutley Police Officer where he served for 26 years before retiring as Detective in 1999 and later continued to work for the Township of Nutley in many different capacities until his retirement.

For those that knew him, Jack was a kind and loving man with an infectious laugh and unique sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Judith Anne Barry (nee Parren), sons Christopher Barry, Kevin Barry and his wife Deanna, and sisters Ann Marie Rose and her husband William, and Patricia Crawley and her husband Thomas. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Landon, Brooke, Quinn, and Layla Barry; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Tuesday, December 28th. The Funeral Mass was at St. Thomas Church, 60 Byrd Ave., Bloomfield. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America (https://vva.org/donate/) or Memorial Sloan Kettering (https://giving.mskcc.org) be made in his name. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com