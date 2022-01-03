June Wilson, 78 of Bloomfield, NJ entered eternal life on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Mountainside Medical Center, Montclair. Born on June 9, 1943, in Union City, NJ, she lived much of her life in North Bergen, Fort Lee and Jersey City until moving to Whiting, NJ in 2002 when she retired and then moved back up to North Jersey after the passing of her husband in 2012.

June was a survivor and had many health issues that she overcame during her teenage years, including surviving a stroke and open-heart surgery all before the age of 19. She went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked for over 25 years at St. Francis Hospital in Jersey City, NJ.

June lived for her family and loved being a nurse, she helped many patients over the years. She also had many cat’s during the last 20 years, often referring to them as her children.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Wilson (deceased), they were married for 50 years, and she is the cherished stepmother of Robyn Bello, beloved mother of Michelle Ciani-Smith, Kenneth Wilson, Lee Wilson. Loving mother-in-law to Anna Wilson and Albert Smith, loving grandmother of Johnny Camporini, Rachel Bellow, Jessica Bello-Oliviera, James Ciani, David Ciani, Christine Correa, Abigail June Wilson & Liam Richard Wilson, and great grandmother of Sergio Bello & Jaye Garcia. She is also survived by her brother Robert Meyer and sister Ruth Tortora and half-sister Susan Carr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. There is no funeral the following day, as the family is having a private cremation. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com