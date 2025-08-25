Raymond Heymach, 89, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025 at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Born on October 7, 1935 in Newark and lived in Bloomfield for 44 years before retiring to Toms River with his wife, Judy. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Railway Express and Conrail Railroad in Port Elizabeth, retiring on July 8, 2002 after 46 years of dedication and service. Ray loved trains, old automobiles his New York Sports teams and his lottery tickets.

Father of Gerard (Marianne) and Gail (Kenny), Grandfather of Devin and Daniel, Sister in Law Dolores LeBec. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith Heymach.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St, Bloomfield on Friday August 22. The funeral mass was offered at St. Valentines Church, Bloomfield. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com