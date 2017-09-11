Frank James Olsson, a long time resident of First Montclair House, died on August 31, 2017.

He was born on March 22, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York. He spent the majority of his life in Brooklyn. Frank joined the Army in 1949 and served for 10 years. He is a Korean War Veteran (25th Infantry Division) and was awarded the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal W/3 Bronze Service Star.

He married June-Eva West Olsson on November 8, 1952. Their only child, Janice C. Olsson, was born on October 29, 1957. Years later June and Frank separated and remained friends.

Frank was a house painter by trade. He also was a talented songwriter and musician. He managed a few groups and will be remembered by many for always entertaining them with his guitar. He was a Fourth Degree member of The Knights of Columbus (St. Pius X Council) in Canarsie, Brooklyn, NY.

He is survived by his daughter Janice Carole Olsson Mannello and a host of dear friends, especially Robert Velez.

A Memorial Mass for Frank J. Olsson will be held at 10 am on Sept 30 at St. Valentine’s Church, Bloomfield, NJ. A Repass will follow shortly after at First Montclair House, 56 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ.