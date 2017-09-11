Shirley Cervasio Hope Setteducato, 89, passed away peacefully at Friends Nursing Home, in Newtown, PA on August 31st, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband Nick Setteducato, her sister Delores McNerney, and son-in-law Rob Bacharach. She is survived by her 4 children: Steven (Cathy) Setteducato, Susan (Peter Donnelly) Setteducato, Jane (Jimmy Morrison) Setteducato, and Lynn Bacharach; 9 grandchildren: Toni Setteducato, Nick(Amy Brennan) Setteducato, Mara(Brian) Ivins, Carrie(Shawn) Marsh, Willie Setteducato, Laura Bacharach, Liam Morrison, Hayley Setteducato, and Loretta Morrison; and 3 great grandchildren: Annabell Ivins, Slater Ivins and Lyla Marsh.

Born in Newark, NJ Shirley lived in Newark, Bloomfield and Glen Ridge.

A 1945 graduate of Bloomfield High School and then Berkley Secretarial, she worked for NJ Judge Beatty for many years before starting her family. She also worked at United Hospital of Newark and later for the Glen Ridge School system, from which she retired. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, organized the GRHS football dinners and school skate and boot sales, and was an Election judge at the local polls. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading and writing letters to friends and family, and her many summers and friends at Montclair Beach Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American lung Association.