Mayer “Mike” Klein was born on October 12, 1949 in the USSR (now Uzhurod, Ukraine) and lived most of his life in West Orange, New Jersey. He passed away on September 4, 2017 due to pneumonia and a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Klein, currently of Caldwell, New Jersey; his younger brother, Teddy Klein, of Edison, NJ; three children and their spouses, Israel and Sarah Klein, of Chevy Chase, MD; Alisha and Marc Dudas of Scottsdale, AZ; and Peri and Christopher Balala, of Wayne, NJ; and his twin grandchildren, Abraham and Stella Klein. Mike is also survived by a large extended family, including many nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Barbara Lebovitz. Mike joins his mother and father, both Holocaust survivors, and his older brother, Carl, in the next life.

Mike came to the United States with his parents and two brothers, Carl and Teddy, as part of a wave of Russian Jewish refuseniks in 1974. Shortly after arriving in Irvington, NJ, he met and married Marilyn Sue Landsman in 1976. He and his wife owned and operated Mike’s Hardware Store in Irvington for thirty years. Mike was an entrepreneur, woodworker, handyman, and teacher from a very young age.

In lieu of flowers, the Klein family is asking those who would like to honor Mike donate to the American Diabetes Association where a memorial fund has been established.