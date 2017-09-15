James Simpson, 85, of Bloomfield, passed away on Sunday September 10th, 2017 at the East Orange Veterans Hospital.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Glendale Cemetery.

Born in Kearny, James lived most of his life in Bloomfield. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict before retiring as a Truck Driver. He was also a member of the VFW Post 70 in East Orange.

James was the fiance of Christine Grande; father of Linda Steinhauser and her husband Jack; stepfather of Christine Delli Paoli and her husband Dominick; step- grandfather of Dominick Delli Paoli and his wife Laura, Anthony Delli Paoli and his wife Courtney, and Christopher Delli Paoli (US Navy).