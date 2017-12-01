Ruth (Barbara) Baldwin, 92, passed away on Friday, December 1st, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9 AM. The funeral service will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Clinton, MA, Ruth lived in Newark and the last 66 years in Bloomfield. She retired in 1985 from Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark.

Ruth was the wife of the late Elliot A. Baldwin; mother of Gary and his wife Patricia, Bruce, Beth-Anne Clauberg and her husband Jack; sister of the late Dorothy Boland, Theresa Grover and Jack Boland. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.