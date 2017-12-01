Katherine M. Ducat (nee Slavinski) 87, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Morris Hills Care Center in Morristown.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation on Sunday from 2-6p.m. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. Ducat lived in Bloomfield and Long Beach Island. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Harry Ducat for 60 years, mother of Kathleen Moran and her husband Michael, Cynthia Nichols and James Alexander, Nancy Burke and her husband David, Michael Ducat and his wife Barbara and Pamela Denboske and her husband Richard, grandmother of Emily, Samantha, Samuel, Ricky and Grace. She was the sister of Marjorie Montana and her husband Ron and the late Lorraine Young and Gertrude Waitts.