Roger Thomas Richardson Jr., born August 30, 1951 in Newark, NJ, resided in Irvington, Maplewood and East Orange, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Roger, son of Helen Vidam and Roger Richardson. He is survived by seven children, six grandchildren, one sister, three brothers and many friends. His early profession was as a CPA, he later enjoyed yoga, motorcycles and carpentry. Any donations can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of his memory.

Mass will be held at 4 PM Friday December, 15th at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 226 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ, memorial service reception to follow.