Jeanne Ginsberg, age 98, founder and director emeritus of Playhouse Cooperative Inc. in West Orange, NJ, died peacefully at her home in South Orange, NJ on Saturday, November 25, 2017. She was 98 years old.

In 1951 Jeanne Ginsberg, together with a group of mothers who wanted to be involved in their children’s early education, founded the Playhouse Cooperative Nursery School in South Orange, NJ. Jeanne and the parent volunteers worked together to create an environment that focused on individual learning– through play, peace and compassion. Jeanne led the school for over 50 years and continued to remain a strong influence after her retirement.

As a recognized leader in early childhood education, Jeanne taught parents and teachers alike how to listen to children. She was magical with kids, empowering them to discover and learn from their interactions with the world around them. Jeanne was a beloved mentor, friend, teacher and role model for generations of preschoolers, their families and preschool educators.

She leaves behind two nephews, Dr. Ronald Gaines and Daniel Gaines, and a great niece, Dr. Margaret Ravits Goldfarb.

Funeral service was graveside. Information about a memorial service, being planned for some time in early spring of 2018, will be posted soon on the Playhouse website: www.playhouseonline.org.

Donations may be made to the “Jeanne Ginsberg Scholarship Fund” and sent to Playhouse Cooperative Inc., 88 Franklin Avenue, West Orange, NJ 07052.