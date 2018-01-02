James Lewis Melhuish, 90 years old, lifelong resident of Glen Ridge NJ passed away on December 31, 2017. James is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Eleanor M. Melhuish (nee Gerrier), 4 children Tracey A. Melhuish (Alan Smith), Mark Melhuish (Ann), Ward Melhuish (Jennifer), Chris Melhuish (Lynne), 11 grandchildren: Kate, Tim, Jack, Katie, Kirk, Alex, Christian, Jordan, Alex, John, Matthew. James was predeceased by his mother Mary Melhuish in 1966, his father Lawrence E. Melhuish in 1970 and his brother Laurence E. Melhuish in 1969. James was Glen Ridge HS Graduate 1945, a member of 1944 State Championship Football Team. He graduated Upsala College with BA Economics Degree in 1949, and University of Virginia Law Degree in 1954. James practiced law 59 years – mostly with Morgan, Melhuish, Abrutyn Attorneys at Law in Livingston, NJ. He was active with Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee. James enjoyed sailing and fishing. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following two organizations in Glen Ridge in his memory: Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad: https://www.grvas.org/ or Glen Ridge Historical Society: http://www.glenridgehistory.org/ Visitation Friday, January 5, 2018 4:00PM–7:00PM at Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Funeral Service: Saturday, January 6, 10:30 AM Van Tassel Funeral Home followed by interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. www.vantasselfuneralhome.com