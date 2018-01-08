Mary Josephine Baran (nee: Bilik), 101, of Wayne, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on January 8th . Born November 26, 1916 in Newark, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She worked for many years for the RCA Corporation in Harrison as a Radio Tube Assembler. She was a past member of the Civic Center Bloomfield Senior Club.

She is preceded by her husband, Peter W. Baran, her siblings, John Bilik & Frances Szymanski. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Barbara Brady, Diane Notte & Edward Szymanski. Visitation on Thursday, January 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski – Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral

home. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, in her memory.