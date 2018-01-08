Mary Josephine Baran

By on No Comment

Mary Josephine Baran (nee: Bilik), 101, of Wayne, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on January 8th . Born November 26, 1916 in Newark, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield.
She worked for many years for the RCA Corporation in Harrison as a Radio Tube Assembler. She was a past member of the Civic Center Bloomfield Senior Club.
She is preceded by her husband, Peter W. Baran, her siblings, John Bilik & Frances Szymanski. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Barbara Brady, Diane Notte & Edward Szymanski. Visitation on Thursday, January 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski – Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral
home. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, in her memory.

Mary Josephine Baran added by on
View all posts by Obituaries Editor →

Or contact the author at :obits@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.