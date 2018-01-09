Mauro Girardi

Mauro Gerard, of Bloomfield entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 6th, 2018. He was 99.

Mauro was born the youngest of 10 children in San Fele, Italy. Mauro immigrated to America with his wife and 7 children and lived in Newark, before moving to Bloomfield, NJ where he resided for almost 50 years. Mauro witnessed many of the world’s most significant events in the last century, but none more important than the growth of his family. Mauro worked as a Uniform Presser in Newark for many years before retiring and then worked part-time at the Meadowlands Racetrack. Mauro enjoyed growing his vegetable garden, making wine, and spending time with friends and family.

Mauro Leaves behind his loving wife of 80 years, Maria, their six children; Josephine Andriaccio, Lucy Napolitano and husband Carmine, Angelina Nigro and husband Vito, Geraldine Macaluso and husband Anthony, Antonio Girardi, Rosetta Collins and husband Tom. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; Anthony, RoseAnn, Lisa, Michael, Stefanie, Michalina, Christina, Lauren, Thomas, and 10 great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends around the world.

Mauro was predeceased by his parents, Vito and Maria (nee Mariniello) Girardi, and all of his siblings. He was preceded in death by a son Vincenzo and wife Jean Marie, Son-in-law Antonio Andriaccio, two grandsons; Frank Napolitano and Anthony Girardi, and his Grandson-in-law, Sergio Sanzari.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, January 11th, 2018, from 4 to 8pm at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, 1284 Broad St in Bloomfield. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on January 12th, 2018, at St Valentine’s Church 125 North Spring St in Bloomfield, with entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mauro’s memory to Alzheimer’s New Jersey 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068