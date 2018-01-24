Madelyn Obal (née Niemira) passed away peacefully on January 21, 2018 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center, Brick, NJ. She was 91.

For most of her early life she was a resident of Bloomfield, NJ where she was a communicant of St. Valentine Church. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Knights of Columbus women’s auxiliary.

She married her husband Stanley “Stash” Obal in 1946, and together they owned and operated Obal’s Bar and Grille in Bloomfield, NJ.

Later the couple retired to the shore in Toms River, where they both enjoyed boating. Madelyn also enjoyed bowling and bingo.

She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Katherine Niemira, her older brothers Teddy and Alfred, and her husband. She is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Levandoski – Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Saturday, January 27, at 10:00 AM at St. Valentine Church. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.