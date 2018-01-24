Chrisma Leon was born to Sainyocles Leon and Sainte Rose Edouard Renoit on June 20, 1982 in Haiti. In May of 1986, the family made their way to the United States in search of a better life for their first born. Little did they know the joy this precious soul just shy of four years old would bring to so many lives.

Chrisma excelled in her studies at a very young age. The eldest of three girls, she was always one step ahead of everyone. During grade school at St. Anthony’s School in Elizabeth, NJ, she truly displayed her academic capabilities. She later attended St. Patrick’s High School also located in Elizabeth, NJ and graduated with the ‘Spirit of St. Patrick’s Award”. She would go on to continue her studies at The College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, NJ where she would later graduate magna cum laude with a major in communications. She would go on to put that hard earned degree to use landing a lengthy employment at Worrall Media located in Union, NJ in advertisement.

Chrisma was a gentle and caring individual who made it her mission to care for and help others. She loved reading, watching movies, scrapbooking, debating and had a great sense of adventure. She was the matriarch of her family and it never went unnoticed. Her ability to remain forgiving and joyous is unmatched. She brought out the best in everyone she came across with her infectious laughter and smile. She was truly irreplaceable and unforgettable. We were all very

fortunate to have been able to have such a kindred spirit in our lives for the past 35 years.

Chrisma is survived by her parents, her two sisters Esther and Shanera Leon and half sister YaYa among countless family and friends who were fortunate enough to know her and will miss her dearly.

Arrangements were handled by Island Memorial Funeral Home, 49 S Munn Avenue, East Orange. Wake & Funeral Service at the funeral home on Friday January 26, 7-9pm and Saturday January 27, 9-10am. Burial at Hollywood Memorial Cemetery, Union.