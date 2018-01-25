Margaret Ellen O’Malley (nee McKeon), 81 of Shohola PA, formerly of West Orange passed away on Thursday January 25, 2018.

Visiting will be held on Sunday January 28, 2018 from 2 to 6 PM at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Margaret’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Letters of condolence may be posted at

danglerfuneralhome.com

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday January 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover.

Margaret was born in Red Bank, raised in Newark and lived in West Orange before moving to Shohola PA 25 years ago. She was a secretary working for the Montclair Board of Education. Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church Rosary Altar Society, St. Ann’s Church in Shohola PA, the Women of Irish Heritage, and the Irish American Society of the Oranges.

Margaret was the beloved wife of 58 years to John P. O’Malley Jr. Devoted mother of Maureen Goodacre and her husband Rob, John P. O’Malley III and his wife Marianne, Eileen Wilson and her husband Ray. Loving sister of John McKeon and his wife Geri, and Joseph McKeon and his wife Carol. Cherished grandmother of Bobby, Brian and his wife Monal, JP, Ryan, Marykate, Ellen, and Andrew. She is also survived by her sister in law Peggy Bradley and her husband Bob. Margaret is also survived by several nieces and nephews.