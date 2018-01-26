William J. Smith, 89 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on January 23rd . Born April 5, 1928 in Jersey City, he lived in Bloomfield since 1951. He was a proud WWII US Navy Veteran.

Mr. Smith was employed as a Yard Master for Conrail in Newark for 49 years, retiring in 1993. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores (nee: Kislowski), & his sister Marilyn Tobias. Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Cynthia McMahon & Carol Biamonte (Adam), his grandchildren; Matthew, Paul, Victoria, Justin & Kristin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 28 th from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 9:00a.m. at the funeral home, thence to St. Valentine Church at 10:00a.m. for a Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield.