Dorothy M. Berlinski, a loving mother and grandmother and long-time resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away at age 98 on December 15, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Edward T. Berlinski. (Mr. “B” was the football coach at Belleville High School after serving as an Army captain during WWII.) Dorothy was born in Bronx, New York, on October 9, 1919, the daughter of Rose and Alexander Belanske.

She was raised in Belleville, New Jersey, where she graduated from Belleville High School then secretarial school. Dorothy enjoyed a long career with The Prudential Insurance Company and Midlantic Bank, now PNC Bank. She remained active and youthful throughout her life. An avid bowler, she traveled the country with her Belleville-based league.

Dorothy also enjoyed playing bridge and taking trips to Atlantic City. Her presence was always felt as she was adored by all. In late 2012, she and her family moved to Palm Springs. Dorothy is survived by her son, Edward T Berlinski Jr., daughter Elaine Scordo, (Fred) of Palm Springs, and grandchildren Mark Scordo of Richmond, Virginia, and Lizbeth Scordo (Joseph O’Hara) of Los Angeles.

A private service was held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palm Springs. Dorothy will be interred alongside her husband at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey.