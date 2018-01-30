Irving Smith III (Irv, Smitty, Camel), 80, of West Orange, Glassboro, and Brigantine, passed away after a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses on January 10, 2018.

He was the great great grandson of William Henry Hayes, captain of the first clipper ship “The Rainbow,” son of the late Irving Smith, Jr. and Rhoda Smith. Husband of Sandra Smith (nee DeBosscher) of 26 years. Cousin of the late Ann Nancy Wetmore, and survived by three 2nd cousins, Valorie Calef, UT; Lucinda Zavelle, NM; and Charlotte Rodgers, VA. Son-in-law of Mildred DeBosscher of Hammonton and her brother Salvatore Capozza, his wife Catherine and their family, also of Hammonton.

Irving attended Pingry School, Blair Academy, Salisbury School, Columbia H.S., Centre College, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Upsala College attaining a Masters Degree. In high school and college he played in baseball, basketball, football, tennis, and soccer. He held sporting titles and received many trophies. He was also a semi-professional football player for the Essex Ramblers. He served in the National Guard, basic training in Fort Dix and was a platoon guide and honored with the title Soldier of the Cycle. He was a member of the Gideon Bible Association, the USHA, Kiwanis, and sang in choir at church. In later years, Irv played handball locally and travelled to tournaments the USHA held. He competed in natural body-building contests and held titles and awarded many trophies. He competed in senior Olympics and won Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. He was a big Rowan University basketball and football fan and attended most home and away games, traveling in his RV with his wife and dogs. He was an avid animal activist his whole life. He and his wife raised 12 dogs during their marriage.

He worked as a detective for the Essex County Prosecutors Office, owned Ridge Health and Bodybuilding Equipment, and Ridge Health and Fitness Consultants, and co-owned the restaurant “The Village Edge”, in Sugarbush, VT, and also worked as a basketball referee for middle school boys.

Viewing, visitation, and services will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 1-4 PM at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Livingston, NJ.

A South Jersey service was handled by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede, NJ.

Private interment will be held in Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice.

For service information please visit: www.quinnhoppingfuneral.com