Anthony F. Cerny passed away on February 11, 2018. “Chuck” was born in Passaic, NJ on June 11, 1922 to Frank Cerny and Mary Herman Cerny. He graduated from Garfield HS in 1940 and enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he served during World War ll.

After WWll he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemarie Lichtenberger, on April 23, 1944 in St. Stephen’s Church, Passaic. They lived shortly in Florida before returning to NJ. where he joined ITT in Nutley, NJ. for a 30 year career, retiring in 1982 as a project leader.

Anthony and Rosemarie moved to Bloomfield in 1957, where they raised their children Brenda and Ron and were active in St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Rosemarie predeceased him in 1997. Among his favorite pastimes for decades were biking and walking throughout Brookdale Park. He especially enjoyed the ocean, swimming and body-surfing at the Jersey shore. Other hobbies were golf, skiing, international travel, gardening and “fixing anything”.

Since 2002, he had been blessed to share life with his second wife, the former Valerie Neidig Sullivan, in Bloomfield where they remained active in St. Thomas the Apostle Church and its September Club and lately at Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains.

Into his 90’s, he still enjoyed a good game of cards or Rummikube.

Survivors include daughter Brenda (Cerny) and Rod Watson, son Ronald and Alida (Vangolen) Cerny, grandchildren Kimberly (Cerny) and Chris Gerfin, Ryan and Lindsey Watson, Corinne (Cerny) and Nick DeVore, Lindsay (Watson) and Justin Klitsch, Doug and Jenny (Platenberg) Cerny, and great grandchildren Bridget Watson, Dekker DeVore and Eleanor Klitsch. He also leaves behind stepchildren Karen and Frank Wanca, Gary and Arlene Sullivan, step grandchildren Kristin and Dave Petersen, Kelly Wanca, and step great grandchildren Ryan and Emma Petersen.

He was previously deceased by his parents, brothers Paul and Frank, his first wife, Rosemarie, and son Glen.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com