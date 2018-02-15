Harold H. Fairchild

Harold (Harry) H. Fairchild, 88 of Bloomfield, passed away on Monday February 12th, 2018 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visitation will be on Friday from 3-7 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Middletown, NY, Harry lived in Irvington, and the last 62 years in Bloomfield. He served as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict before becoming a Bloomfield Police Officer for 33 years, retiring in 1992. He was also a funeral director’s assistant at the O’Boyle Funeral Home for over 25 years.

Harry was a graduate of Montclair State with a degree in Sociology, an assistant Scout Master, Troop 22, for many years and member of the Bloomfield PBA.

Harry was the husband of Winifred Hummel Fairchild; and father of Jonathan Fairchild. He is also survived by 2 nieces and 1 nephew.