Virginia Mary Lee, 90, passed away on Friday, April 20th, 2018 at West Caldwell Care Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St. Bloomfield at 10:30 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Philadelphia, Virginia lived in Newark, Bloomfield and the last 25 years in East Orange. She was a Bank Teller with Mohawk Savings in Newark for 19 years, retiring many years ago.

Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor (Ruppert) Lee; sister of Barbara Forfar and the late Charles Lee, Frances Broom and Patricia Dalbo. She is also survived by 2 nephews and 4 nieces.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Rd. Darien, IL 60561.