Mary E. Pontrelli (nee Long), 84, passed away on Sunday April 22nd, 2018 at home in Livingston.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 9 AM. The memorial funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 32 North Fullerton Ave. Montclair at 10:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

Born in Orange, Mary lived most of her life in Bloomfield, and the several years in Livingston. She was a homemaker.

Mary was the wife of the late Emilio A. Pontrelli; mother of Anthony and his wife America of Texas, Celia Higgins and her husband William of Florham Park, Angela Stetz and her husband Gary of Livingston; sister of the late Dennis, Robert, Anne, Joan and Ruth; grandmother of Billy (Cynthia), Ryan (Laura) and Casey Higgins, Gary Scott Stetz II, and Francesca Pontrelli; and great grandmother of Alice.