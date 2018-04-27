Mary E. Pontrelli (nee Long), 84, passed away on Sunday April 22nd, 2018 at home in Livingston.

The funeral mass was offered at Immaculate Conception Church, Montclair. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Mary was the wife of the late Emilio Pontrelli; mother of Anthony and his wife America of Texas, Celia Higgins and her husband William of Florham Park, Angela Stetz and her husband Gary of Livingston; sister of the late Dennis, Robert, Anne, Joan and Ruth; grandmother of Billy (Cynthia), Ryan (Laura) and Casey Higgins, Gary Scott Stetz II, and Francesca Pontrelli; great grandmother of Alice Higgins.

As a young girl, Mary grew up in Jersey City as one of five children. Her older brothers Dennis and Robert (Bobby) were her protectors, Her Sisters Ann, Joan and Ruth were her best friends. The family relocated to Millburn where Mary graduated from Millburn High School.

She had a variety of jobs throughout her life, such as working for a phone company, a Medical Assistant, and as a Librarian for both Bloomfield Public Library and Montclair State University.

Her great joy in life was her family. Married to her beloved husband Emilio for 47 years, Mary is predeceased by one child (Angela). Together they raised three children in Bloomfield; Anthony, Celia and Angie. In Mary and Emilio’s golden years, they retired to Pennsylvania. The grandchildren loved to visit and referred to the home as Camp OMA.

Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and garage sale shopping. Most of all she enjoyed kicking everybody’s butt at Jeopardy!.

Mary was a kind-hearted soul who will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.