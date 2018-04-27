Patricia Ann Fleischman (nee Quinton), 75, of Glen Ridge, N.J. died peacefully at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, N.J., on April 22, 2018, following a brief illness.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, N.J., on Saturday, April 28 at 9a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St., Bloomfield, at 10a.m. Interment is at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation will be on Friday, April 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Patricia (or “Pat” to all who knew and loved her) was born on Dec. 1, 1942 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James and Violet Quinton (nee Swift). Following her graduation from Mercy Juniorate High School in the early 1960s, her family moved to Glen Ridge. There, she met the love of her life, Frank Fleischman. They married on Jan. 4, 1964 in Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield and had three children. Their 53-year marriage ended with Frank’s death in 2017.

Pat worked for Midlantic Bank, later PNC, for 29 years, serving as a teller and loan officer. Following her retirement, she volunteered in the rectory of her beloved parish at Sacred Heart Church. Pat was known for her generosity in giving to charitable organizations, toys, and goodies to neighborhood children and dog treats to furry friends who happened by her house.

Pat is survived by her three children and their spouses, Terri-Ann and Bob Silverman, Marianne Fleischman-Rutz and Walter J. Rutz, and Francis F. Fleischman III and Carmela (nee Tarantino); her four grandchildren, Corey, Jonah, Maeve, and Kai Silverman, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her brother, James, and his wife, Grace.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Sacred Heart Church at sacredheartbloomfield.weconnect.com, or the Homeless Animal Adoption League at haalnj.org/donate, from where Pat and Frank adopted their beloved cat, Josh.