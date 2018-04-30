Anthony P. McGovern, 45, of Bloomfield passed away on Thursday April 26, 2018.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Francis Xavier Church in Newark at 10 AM. Interment Private. The visitation will be on Monday from 4-8 PM.

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Anthony lived most of his life in Kearny, and the last 18 years in Bloomfield. He was an Animal Control Officer for the Township of Union.

Anthony was the husband of Liza Volpe; father of Madison Volpe; brother of Sharon Doherty, Joseph Banaghan, Michael Mullen, Christopher Mullen, Brittany Mullen, Sarah Mullen and Jessica Mullen; son of Joseph Banaghan and the late Rosemarie McGovern; stepson of Jean Banaghan, Jessie Mullen and the late William Mullen. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.