Steven J. Pekar Jr., 22, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Valentine’s Church in Bloomfield. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Belleville, Steven was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. He was Electrical Contracting Apprentice.

He was the son of Steven J. Sr. and Dawn (Schultz) Pekar, brother of Zachary and Jake, grandson of John and Sue Lindgren and John and Maryann Pekar. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

