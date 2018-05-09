Rosalind Angelo, 78 of Belleville, entered into eternal rest on May 5th at the Canterbury, Cedar Grove. Born February 22, 1940 in Newark to the late Jerry NoFrio & Geraldine (nee: Sylvestro), she lived in Nutley, Naples, Florida and last, Belleville.

Rosalind started her working career as a beautician later she became a bookkeeper/ accountant for several companies namely Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Co of Newark, Mandees/ Annie Sez of Totowa and Solid State, Inc. of Bloomfield.

Rosalind was a very talented artist, who loved painting, drawing and crocheting. For many years, she volunteered for the Board of Elections in Belleville.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gerardo Angelo and her sister, Barbara Nofrio Cicalese. Surviving to cherish her memory are her children; Natalie & Gerard Angelo & his wife, Kristina, her grandchildren; Casandra & Nicholas Angelo.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

