Josette A. Messina (nee Foselli), 75, of Bloomfield, N.J., passed away at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, on Saturday, May 12, at 9:30am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad St., Bloomfield, at 10:30 a.m. Interment is in Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, N.J., Josette was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She worked for Wards Bakery, Newark, and Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, for 10 years. Beginning in 1980, she worked for Columbus Hospital and the Star- Ledger for 24 years. She was a member of the Bloomfield Democratic Committee,Bloomfield, Democratic Club, and the Friday Night Canteen for Special Needs Children.

Mrs. Messina was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas T. Messina, Jr. for 48 years; loving mother of Nicholas III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Nutley, N.J.; Joseph of Bloomfield, and Frank (US Army Major) and his wife, Shannon, of Bloomfield, and grandmother of Dominick, Patrick, and Christopher, and sister of the late Delores Byrne of Anchorage, Alaska.