John LeVicchi, 86, of Holiday City, Berkeley Township, NJ passed away on Saturday May 12, 2018. John was born in Newark, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Maplewood, NJ until moving to Berkeley Township, NJ 15 years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War where he earned several medals including the Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze stars. He worked for the Maplewood Township Public Works department before becoming a fireman. John was a retired fireman for the Maplewood Fire Department Local 25. He was a member of the FMBA, VFW and UNICO. John was an avid bowler, golfer and loved playing cards with friends and family. He was the biggest Yankees and Giants fan.

John is predeceased by his parents Nat and Anna (Inguagiato) LeVicchi, his loving wife Louise Elizabeth (Franco) LeVicchi and brother Robert.

Surviving are his children Louise Miranda and her husband Robert of Hackettstown, NJ, John LeVicchi and his wife Lois of Freehold, NJ and Kim LeVicchi of Howell, NJ; his sister Gloria Ochs and husband Fred of Lakewood, NJ; grandchildren Justin Michael and Carly Elizabeth, who lovingly called him Poppy; and sister in laws Bette Price and Frances LeVicchi.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 16, 2018 2-4 & 7-9 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Burial will be held on Thursday May 17, 2018 12:30pm in the Chapel at the BG William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting

www.ryanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NJ Fireman’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ or The Valerie Fund, 2101 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ.