Lucy Force (née Giaimo), 93, of Ridgewood, formerly of Glen Ridge, died May 12, 2018.

Lucy was the wife of the late Harold Force, the sister of the late Anna Walsh and the late Charlotte McAuley, and long-time friend of the late Donald Olson. She is survived by her sister, Florence McAuley, and by her children, Susan Force Dickinson (Lewis), Ann Force (Sanford Sherman) and Edward Force (Sara Beth), and by her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rebecca) and Johnston (Krystina) Dickinson, Malina Jones Fital, and Edward Force, and by her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Alexander, Lucy and Andrew, as well as many nieces and nephews . Lucy was an avid tennis player, creative rug hooker, and served in community groups including the Junior League of Newark, the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, and the Glen Ridge Congregational Church.

Memorial services will be at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge.

Donations to the Glen Ridge Congregational Church would be appreciated.

Arrangements are by the Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood.