Daniel W. Meisner, 71 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on May 15th. Born December 5, 1946 in Bloomfield, he was a life long resident. He was a retired carpenter for O.A. Peterson, Inc in Montclair for over 25 years. He was also a proud Vietnam US Navy Veteran. Daniel was member of the VFW in Bloomfield and a member of Carpenters Local 253. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and rooting for the Yankees and Detroit Lions.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Susan (nee: Pakasinski), his cherished children; Jeffrey, Melissa, Joshua & Danny, Jr., his sister, Diana Mailot & his dear sister-in-law, Nancy Lentini & her husband, Joseph. He is also survived by his nieces, Gabriella & Francesca Lentini.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield. Cremation will be held in private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Valerie Fund, 2101 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 or

visit: www.thevaleriefund.org