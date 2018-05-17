Ramon S. Martinez-Roman, 82 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on May 13th at the Canterbury at Cedar Grove. Born July 1, 1935 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he lived in the New York City area before retiring in 1976 and moving back to Puerto Rico. He proudly served in the US Air Force as a cook from 1955 to 1959. He was an elevator mechanic for NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) for 20 years before retiring. He then went back to Puerto Rico and opened his own Elevator Company which he successfully managed for many years.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife, Licerpidia Estrada Massas, his children; Jeanette Cohen (Lester), Jessie Martinez, Jose Martinez, Ramon Martinez (Nancy), Lisa Mojano (Wilbert) & Raymond Santana. She is also the proud and loving grandmother of 15.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 17th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ (Additional parking located on Broughton Avenue). Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday morning at 8:45a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Montclair. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.