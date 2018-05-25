JoAnne P. Buffa entered into Eternal Rest on May 10, 2018, at home- A Wife, Mother, Grandmother & smiling face to many who had the chance to meet her.

She was the daughter of the late Anne & Joseph Parisi of NY, who settled in Maplewood, NJ where she lived & shared a close kinship with her brother Anthony & later his wife Elizabeth.

She graduated Columbia H.S. & completed some college courses. JoAnne was employed for many years in the automotive industry, ran Westfield Ford where she met her loving husband Chris. They became charter members to the Maplewood Community Pool & enjoyed travelling to many beaches & ultimately retired close to one in S. Jersey. They were long time participants in the Maplewood Garden Club where she created numerous award winning floral arrangements.

Mrs. Buffa volunteered with first the Girl Scouts then Boy Scouts of America & in the school libraries of each of the their 3 children. She worked part-time as an assistant to a stock broker while her kids were in school.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband Christopher; son Lawrence; daughter Cheralyn; daughter Christianne & her husband Scott, their 2 children Jonathan & Samantha; extended family & friends.

Services were private under the direction of Barnegat Funeral Home.