Helen K. Bermel, Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grand mother, born February 19, 1920 in Newark, N.J. and longtime resident of South Orange passed away in Newton N.J. 0n April 25.

She was employed by Dunn & Brad Street, General Electric and Fairmount Cemetery.

She was an active member of the Essex Water Color Club and the Art Centre of the Oranges with her husband Otto F. Bermel who passed away in 1990.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Kraemer and her husband, Gary of Newton, N.J. and Helen Jane Bermel of Berkeley Heights, NJ, sons, Thomas Bermel of Katy, Texas, & James Bermel and his wife Karen of Sarasota, Fl., three grandchildren, Madeline, Kimberly & Mathew, and one great- grandchild, Harvey.

Visiting and Funeral Service was on Friday April 27, 2018 at Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home, 1100 Pine Ave. Union, N.J. Interment Hollywood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave. Newton, N.J. 07860. To send the family a condolence, please visit,

www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.