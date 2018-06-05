Paula G. Craig

Mrs. Paula G. (nee Galorenzo) Craig, 64, died on June 2, 2018 in Glen Ridge.

A Funeral Mass was offered in Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell on Tuesday, June 5 at 11am. Friends were invited to visit with the family at Church one hour prior to the Mass.

Born in Paterson, NJ, Mrs. Craig grew up in West Paterson and lived in Glen Ridge for 23 years prior to moving to Caldwell 6 years ago.

She has a BA in Business from Bloomfield College and worked for the College as an Administrator for many years.

Mrs. Craig was a passionate volunteer in the Emergency Room of Mountainside Hospital, a member of many charitable organizations, including the Danny & G Foundation and a very active member of Notre Dame Parish, serving within many ministries.

Mrs. Craig is survived by her husband, D.F. Moore Craig, her daughter, Rachel Galorenzo Craig and her son-in-law, Andrew Pattison. She is also survived by Cynthia J. Craig-Wolter, Diane E. Craig and David W. Craig and grandchildren, Sven Wolter, Derek Wolter and Elizabeth Webb.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Notre Dame Youth Ministry would be appreciated.