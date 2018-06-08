Eleanor “Gorgeous” Lynch (nee Godleski), 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 5th, 2018 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by love.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Bloomfield, Eleanor was also a lifelong resident. She was the President of the Nice Peoples Club and a member of the Rosary Society of St. Thomas as well as a devout Catholic and daily Communicant.

Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late James H. Lynch, loving mother of Diane Parise of Barnegat, Janet Estelle and her husband Bob of Barnegat, Debbie Podvey and her husband Bob of West Caldwell, Jerry and his wife Dee of Barnegat, Philip and his fiancee Lois of Roseland, Joan Hillman and her husband Tim of Caldwell and the late James H. Lynch Jr.; devoted Grandma Gorgeous to Anthony, Kim, Lindsay, Leslie, Heather, Sarah, John, Joe, Jamie Rose, James, Melia Rose and Austin; dear Great Grandma Gorgeous of Alexander, Connor, Abigail, William and Nolan. She is predeceased by her 13 siblings.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.