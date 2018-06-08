Rev. Robert C. Becker, 90, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and formerly of Bloomfield and Landing, NJ, died on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Butler) Becker, born on June 19, 1927, in Richmond Hill, NY. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Louise (Egland) Becker; and a brother, Rev. Sherwood Becker.

Pastor Becker graduated from Providence Bible Institute, RI, and attended Gordon College, MA, before graduating from Upsala College, NJ. He was ordained as a minister in 1951. He pastored churches in Sedgwick Maine, Ticonderoga NY, Williamsport PA and Clayton NJ before serving as pastor of First Baptist Church of Bloomfield, NJ for 24 years. Rev. Becker served as President of the Conservative Baptist Association for nearly a decade, and served in leadership roles for a number of evangelical Christian organizations including Denver Seminary, Africa Evangelical Fellowship, and Africa Inland Mission. Following his retirement in 1997, he served as a mentor to fellow pastors in Maine through Vision New England, and when he moved into Messiah Lifeways in 2014, he continued his ministry by leading devotions and teaching Sunday school for the residents.

His love, devotion, and grace while a pastor, friend, mentor, counsellor, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather has impacted many over the lifetime of his selfless ministry. He is survived by his children, Ruth (Becker) and Jim Benson, of Mechanicsburg, Paul S. Becker and Mary, of Bethlehem, Carol Becker, of Landing, NJ, and Joel Robert Becker and Pamela, of Denver, CO; grandchildren Emily Hansen (Nicholas), Carrie D’Aquino (Christopher), Alice Yoder (Christopher), Kevin Becker, Aubrey Buikema (Derek), Andrew Becker, Angela Becker, Avery Becker, and Adam Becker, as well as 9 great grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on June 11, 2018, at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg. A second service celebrating Robert’s life will be held at Maine Coast Baptist Church, ME at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in memory of Robert C. Becker to ABWE, PO Box 8585, Harrisburg, PA 17105. Please indicate on the memo “Scott & Lauralie Brock”. Lauralie is Robert’s niece, a missionary with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism.

For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please

visit www.parthemore.com.