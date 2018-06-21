Robertina ‘Ina’ Campbell

Bloomfield librarian, Past President Historical Society of Bloomfield, 95. We are deeply saddened to share with you that Ina Campbell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 5 at the Job Haines Home. Born and raised in Long Island, Ina came to Bloomfield in 1969 to be reference librarian at Bloomfield College. Four years later, she became head reference librarian at the Bloomfield Public Library. Ina was a proud and loyal graduate of Bernard College. She achieved a Master’s Degree from Columbia University and an MLS from Pratt Institute. Ina was past president of the Bloomfield Historical Society and the Bloomfield-Glen Ridge Branch of the American Association of University Women. She volunteered as a docent of the Montclair Historical Society and as a Friendly Visitor at Clara Maas Hospital, as well as enjoying membership in the Victorian Society and the Glen Ridge Women’s Club.

Left to grieve her loss are a host of many dear friends and co-workers who were like family to her. A Memorial Service is planned for June 30 at 11:00 AM in the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green where she served as Deacon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the church which is at 147 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Graveside Service will be on Monday, July 2 at 1:00 PM at Bloomfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent through the Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, N07003 www.vantasselfuneralhome.com