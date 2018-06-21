Fernando Matthew Igrejas, aka “Andy,” passed away peacefully on June 16th following a brave year-and-a-half battle with brain cancer. He was 47 years old.

Andy was born and raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey and was a proud Rutgers graduate. A national leader in the environmental movement, he began his activism at an early age when he founded an environmental organization at Bloomfield High, and continued at Rutgers as the leader of the statewide organization New Jersey Public Interest Research Group.

After graduation, he continued his work with NJPIRG and PIRGs around the country, and with the National Environmental Trust. In 2009, he founded Safer Chemical, Healthy Families to advance chemical policy reform.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Moran Igrejas, mother Margaret Hill and stepfather Albert Heinemann, father Manuel Igrejas and partner Michael Giunta, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a contribution to the American Brain Tumor Association, or to Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families. Please express condolences at www.obloylefuneralhome.com